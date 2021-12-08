6-year-old caught with knife on Cleveland Heights school bus

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 6-year-old boy was found with a knife Wednesday morning on a school bus in Cleveland Heights.

According to police, the boy showed the 1 ½ inch blade to other students, who then reported it to the bus driver.

The knife was confiscated, police said, and there were no injuries.

The 6-year-old student was turned over to his mother, and the school will handle any potential discipline, police said.

Cleveland Heights police did not say where the school bus was headed.

They will continue investigating.

