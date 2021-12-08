2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police nab robbery suspect as he walks out of store

Brandon Moore, 31, was arrested last night following a robbery attempt at Roses Discount Store
Brandon Moore, 31, was arrested last night following a robbery attempt at Roses Discount Store
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of threatening a Roses Discount Store manager if he didn’t get money, was arrested by Akron police as he was leaving the store.

Akron police said Brandon Moore, 31, entered the store in the 1800 block of Buchholzer Blvd. around 8 p.m. Monday.

Moore allegedly first passed a note to a cashier demanding to meet the manager.

He then allegedly passed a second note to the manager, telling him to give him money or he would be shot.

Officers had already been called to the store for a report of a suspicious person and stopped Moore as he was leaving.

Police said a gun was found in his waistband.

Police added Moore later confessed to plotting to rob the store.

He is now charged with aggravated robbery and carrying concealed weapon.

Akron police are also investigating if he is involved in other area robberies.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

