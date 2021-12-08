2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

BP gas station robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland

BP gas station robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland
BP gas station robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said the man accused of robbing a BP gas station is on the loose, and detectives need the community’s help identifying him.

The suspect walked into the gas station at 3735 Fulton Rd. at approximately 7:04 a.m. on Dec. 6, police said.

He waited while another customer purchased their items, then approached the clerk at the counter, and acted like he was going to pay for some items, according to police.

But once the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect took out a black handgun and demanded money from it, police said.

Police said the clerk handed over money from the register to the suspect before he ran from the store.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos below shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

The district said it understands the suspect’s face may not be identifiable from the photos, but his clothing may be recognizable.

Caption

Call Det. Schuler at 216-623-5210 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
Police release video from crash involving stolen car that killed 2 people in Newburgh Heights
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Dollar Tree at gunpoint
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Dollar Tree at gunpoint
BP gas station robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland
BP gas station robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland (Source: Cleveland Police)
Solon Police release footage from chase that killed innocent bystander; chief believes officers...
Solon Police release video from chase that killed innocent bystander; chief believes officers acted appropriately