BP gas station robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said the man accused of robbing a BP gas station is on the loose, and detectives need the community’s help identifying him.

The suspect walked into the gas station at 3735 Fulton Rd. at approximately 7:04 a.m. on Dec. 6, police said.

He waited while another customer purchased their items, then approached the clerk at the counter, and acted like he was going to pay for some items, according to police.

But once the clerk opened the cash register, the suspect took out a black handgun and demanded money from it, police said.

Police said the clerk handed over money from the register to the suspect before he ran from the store.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos below shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee.

The district said it understands the suspect’s face may not be identifiable from the photos, but his clothing may be recognizable.

Call Det. Schuler at 216-623-5210 if you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this crime.

