‘Brazen robbery’: 2 men steal narcotics from CVS pharmacy in Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two people are in custody for, what investigators called, a “brazen robbery” of narcotics from a CVS pharmacy.

Officers were called to the CVS on East Market Street at approximately 5 a.m. on Wednesday for the robbery.

The pharmacist told police that two men, one of which was armed, approached the counter and passed a note demanding narcotics.

One of the suspects walked behind the pharmacy counter and took narcotics from the safe before fleeing the scene.

Detectives were able to track the suspects down, later identified as 28-year-old DeJuane Griffin and 32-year-old George Robinson, to an apartment unit on Brittain Road.

Both were taken into custody on charges of robbery and the stolen narcotics were recovered.

