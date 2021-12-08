2 Strong 4 Bullies
Burke Lakefront Airport’s only air shuttle to suspend service after Dec. 16

Ultimate Air Shuttle said its shuttle division “will remain idle until further notice”
Cleveland's Burke Lakefront Airport. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Burke Lakefront Airport’s only air shuttle announced it will be suspending service until further notice.

Ultimate Air Shuttle’s last scheduled flight of the year is on Dec. 16.

The company said the continued challenging environment created by the pandemic is to blame for its shuttle division to remain idle until further notice.

“Forecasting business travel in 2022 is a challenge with travel restrictions by multiple corporations still in effect and new ones taking place,” Ultimate said. “When the virus finally dissipates and normal business activity returns, so will Ultimate Air Shuttle.”

Aside from Cleveland, Ultimate Air Shuttle travels to Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, and Nashville.

Burke Lakefront Airport still offers charter services and flight lessons.

