City of East Cleveland takes up canned goods instead of money to cover court costs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the city of East Cleveland, there are about six red stoplight cameras ready to snap a picture of drivers that decide to speed or run a light.

“You may go from one stoplight and drive almost a half a mile before you get to the next one, so people tend to speed, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid,” said Judge Dawson.

Many of those tickets are coming from the corner of Noble and Euclid.

Judge Dawson says he gets a lot of complaints from drivers from this location, right after they get their picture taken.

“People are saying I stopped, but it still took a picture,” explained Dawson. “So their complaint is sometimes they believe that the cameras are taking a picture even if they stop.”

But Dawson said that’s pretty unlikely, emphasizing that if you’re rolling up and not completely stopped, it’s going to snap a picture.

“You can’t speed, you can’t run the light, you can’t run the stop sign,” said Dawson. “But I understand things happen and we don’t want to financially destroy you.”

So the city and Judge Dawson came up with a new program that saves drivers money. You could save between $50 and $150.

Here’s how it works:

If you have one ticket, you have to bring in five cans or one new toy.

If you have two tickets, you have to bring in 10 cans or two new toys.

All the donations are accepted in Judge Dawson’s courtroom on Wednesdays and will be given to those in need.

But here’s the catch: The program ends at the end of the month.

“Provide a little cheer, provide a little relief, but at the same time the reason that there is a zero court cost, but there’s still a financial obligation is because we want you to take responsibility for what you’re doing and we want you to decide to be a little safer,” said Dawson.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.