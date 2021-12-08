Cuyahoga Falls man sentenced to prison after making threats to various schools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that Allen Martin Kenna, 20, of Cuyahoga Falls, was sentenced to five years in prison by Judge Patricia A. Gaughan.

Kenna pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted use of an explosive device and interstate communication of threats.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers searched the known residence of Allen Martin Kenna on Jan. 8, 2020, after an individual informed police that Kenna had made threats to carry out an attack on Cuyahoga Falls High School.

Kenna had previously been identified entering the high school after normal school hours, filming inside school hallways, and asking others specific questions concerning school operations, facilities, and resource officers, according to a press release.

Officers obtained multiple electronic devices, knives, firearm magazines, ammunition, and various items intended to be used in the creation of an improvised explosive device.

Investigators also searched Kenna’s laptop and discovered numerous digital journal entries discussing plans, desires, and research to carry out an attack at the Cuyahoga Falls High School using explosives and firearms, according to the press release.

Officers also found internet search history on a cell phone belonging to Kenna for topics including active shooters, firearms and weapons handling tactics, timed explosives, the search term “isis time bomb” and more.

Investigators found multiple internet search inquiries for Lee Elementary School in Manhattan, Kansas.

Investigators determined that on or about November 13, 2019, Kenna placed phone calls to law enforcement officials in Manhattan, Kansas, claiming to be an active shooter inside the elementary school.

In response to this call, SWAT officers from the Riley County Sheriff’s Department deployed, and after several hours of speaking with Kenna posing as the alleged gunman, the SWAT team entered the school and discovered the event was a hoax.

There were also journal entries found on Kenna’s laptop discussing his role in the event, according to the press release.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.