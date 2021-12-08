Delivery service helped save local farms

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Aria Janel
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chris Blankenship is a farmer in Sullivan, he says it’s one of the most rewarding jobs he’s had.

“We’re able to offer to our customers a quality product fresh local, they know where it comes from,” said Blakenship.

But panic set in for Blakenship when the pandemic hit. Several area farmers’ markets were forced to close, leaving the Ashland County farmer without many options.

“Folks didn’t want to leave their home, they weren’t sure about going places and to deliver was just a logistical nightmare,” said Blakenship.

With nowhere to sell their product consistently, some farmers had to make some pretty tough decisions.

“Folks didn’t have avenues for their animals when they were finished off and some hard decisions had to be made, unfortunately,” said Blakenship.

Blakenship says it was Market Wagon, who saved his livelihood.

The delivery service allows customers from all over northeast Ohio to buy products from local farmers and have the food brought right to their doors.

“Maybe we would hit 4 to 6 counties with Market Wagon we can hit 12 -13 counties,” said Blakenship.

The delivery service is expanding Farmers’ customer bases and putting some more cash into pockets. Just in Cleveland alone, the service has made more than a million dollars, easing many farmers’ worries about how they will survive.

“From start to finish, it’s a rewarding career,” said Blakenship.

Saving an industry that could’ve gotten completely wiped out by the need to socially distance.

Now, Blakenship says there’s no turning back, this is the future of farming,

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

