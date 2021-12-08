Goodwill stores closed Wednesday due to threats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All Goodwill stores and donation centers are closed Wednesday while law enforcement investigates several threats received Tuesday.

According to Goodwill officials, the threats came from an unknown person.

No details of the threat have been released.

The employees scheduled to work at the stores or donation centers will be compensated for their time missed.

“This is an extremely difficult decision that our organization has made, but one that we feel is in the best interest of our team members and the community,” commented President and CEO Anne Richards. “We appreciate the public’s understanding as we navigate this challenging situation.”

