CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a man is accused of pointing a gun at a Dollar Tree employee as he took off with baskets full of stolen items, and detectives need the community to identify him.

The suspect walked into the store at 3742 Pearl Rd. at around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 and filled two baskets with items, according to police.

He walked to the line as if he was going to pay, but processed to walk out of the store past the point of sale, according to police.

Police said one of the employees tried to follow the suspect and tell him he needs to pay for his items.

But as she approached him, the suspect pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at her before leaving the scene, according to police.

A witness told officers he may have red hair, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Dollar Tree at gunpoint (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Joshua Johnson at 216-623-2711 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

