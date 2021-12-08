Medical experts say depression can increase during the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Isolation, loneliness, and stress are common feelings during the holidays, especially for those suffering from depression on a daily basis.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness found 24% of people diagnosed with mental illness find the period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s makes their condition a lot worse.

In addition, 40 percent say this time of year makes them feel somewhat worse.

Doctor Patrick Runnels at University Hospitals isn’t surprised.

“The holidays also represent a time when people kind of catalog what’s happened in the past year, and that often means revisiting some of the bad things that happened whether a loved one passed away or something else and they are mourning the loss of that,” Runnels said.

If you feel truly overwhelmed, you can also contact the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

“People manning those lines have resources and can evaluate you to see if you need to seek evaluation or can wait a little while,” Runnels added.

