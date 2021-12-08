2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 91-year-old Medina woman may be driving 2004 Ford Explorer

Missing 91-year-old Ruth Beshire of Medina may be driving 2004 Ford Explorer
Missing 91-year-old Ruth Beshire of Medina may be driving 2004 Ford Explorer(Medina Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina Police ask the community to be on the lookout for 91-year-old Ruth Beshire after she went missing.

She is 5′2″ tall, weighs 190 pounds, has gray hair, and hazel eyes.

“Ms. Beshire suffers from declining mental condition and law enforcement is concerned for her safety,” the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said when they issued an endangered missing adult alert statewide.

Missing 91-year-old Ruth Beshire of Medina may be driving 2004 Ford Explorer
Missing 91-year-old Ruth Beshire of Medina may be driving 2004 Ford Explorer(Medina Police Department)

Beshire is believed to be driving her 2004 Ford Explorer with Ohio license plate CH12LL, according to police.

Police shared the following photos of her actual SUV:

Missing 91-year-old Ruth Beshire of Medina may be driving 2004 Ford Explorer
Missing 91-year-old Ruth Beshire of Medina may be driving 2004 Ford Explorer(Medina Police Department)
Missing 91-year-old Ruth Beshire of Medina may be driving 2004 Ford Explorer
Missing 91-year-old Ruth Beshire of Medina may be driving 2004 Ford Explorer(Medina Police Department)

She was last known to be driving westbound in Lorain County, likely along I-90, on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Call police at 330-725-7777 if you see her or know where she may be.

