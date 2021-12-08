2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Gradual warming the next few days

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - December is typically the cloudiest month we see all year. The next few days will live up to that standard. Mostly cloudy sky today. High temperatures in the 30s. The air mass is still pretty cold. The steering wind turns to the west this evening. We think there will be a little burst of light lake effect snow along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland tonight. Don’t expect much snow. A trace to 2 inches of snow, mainly this evening. The wind will be light. Breaks in the clouds late tonight will allow temperatures to drop to around 20 degrees by early tomorrow morning. The rest of the day tomorrow will feature a cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. A few evening rain showers will be around Thursday evening. This will be along the leading edge of some warmer air that builds in Friday.

