Police release video from crash involving stolen car that killed 2 people in Newburgh Heights

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newburgh Heights Police Department released dash and body camera video from officers who responded to assist with a crash that resulted in the death of two people over the weekend.

**WARNING: Video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion advised**

The crash occurred on Saturday afternoon on northbound I-77 past the Harvard Avenue interchange in Newburgh Heights after the driver of the vehicle, which was later determined to be a stolen Ford Explorer, fled from law enforcement during a traffic stop.

A traffic enforcement camera clocked the SUV speeding at over 100 miles per hour moments before the crash, Newburgh Heights investigators said.

According to police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ford SUV eventually crashed through the guardrail and into a brick structure before it burst into flames.

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights (Source: WOIO)

Responding officers found two people, who had not yet been identified, inside the burning vehicle, as well as two loaded firearms.

Both occupants died as a result of the fiery crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to lead the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.