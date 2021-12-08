Slavic Village Pharmacy sees boom as patients sign up for COVID-19 booster shots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Broadway Pharmacy in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood is seeing an increase in patients as they try to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

Owner and pharmacist Amer Najjar tells 19 News he’s been keeping up with the demand since February.

“It’s been very very steady, no issues or shortages with vaccines here at all,” he said. “With the holidays coming up and especially with Christmas and New Years and a lot of people traveling as well, with the holidays coming up, we really started seeing it right around, before Thanksgiving,” said Najjar.

There’s a growing demand for booster shots and pharmacies all over Northeast Ohio are dealing with it as COVID-19 cases surge.

19 News discovered that some folks even traveling to different communities to get it.

“We’ve had people come from east, west, south, Beachwood, Solon even far west, we’ve had people come from Akron as well, drive up here just to get the booster shots,” said Najjar.

But even though vaccine tourists are visiting from other communities, Najjar said he’s still taking care of customers from right in the Slavic Village neighborhood.

“They tell us, a lot of it is just availability so their local pharmacy, when they try to book, it’s literally two-three weeks out, some people we’ve heard a month out, so when they come here, it’s next day,” he said.

Click here to sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine or the booster shot.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.