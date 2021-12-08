Solon Police release footage from chase that killed innocent bystander; chief believes officers acted appropriately

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon’s police chief said he believes officers acted appropriately and followed protocol during a chase that ultimately resulted in the death of an 85-year-old bystander.

“Yeah, I think we did,” Chief Richard Tonelli told 19 News on Tuesday.

But he didn’t comment much further when pressed.

“We’re referring all questions and issues to our law director and our city prosecutor,” he said.

85-year-old bystander killed in a police chase. Today, Solon PD released a heavily redacted report, and there appears to be some video missing from the footage they released. I caught up with the chief earlier tonight. Our full story on 19 News at 11:00. pic.twitter.com/Moa0PWIKeP — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) December 8, 2021

He spoke to 19 News just hours after the Solon Police Department released a series of body camera and dashcam videos, showing the moments before the chase.

The footage shows officers chasing a blue Ford Fusion, which investigators say was stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland.

The video, which the city admitted was redacted, did not include the moment of impact.

On Friday, an officer saw the car heading east on Solon Road from Erico Drive, the department said.

He tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled continuing east on Solon Road, according to a news release.

Officers chased the vehicle into Chagrin Falls and the village of Bentleyville before the Solon officer lost sight of the Fusion and ended the pursuit.

Sometime later, the vehicle returned to Solon now headed west on Solon Road after it was pursued by a neighboring police agency, police said.

According to the department’s news release, a Solon officer deployed Stop Sticks, a tire-deflation device used by law enforcement to stop vehicles.

The driver of the Fusion lost control and crashed into two other vehicles.

One of the passengers, the 85-year-old woman from Chagrin Falls, later died.

The video released by the department does not include the moment of impact, nor does it include bodycam footage from the officer who used the Stop Sticks.

We asked the chief if they were appropriately used.

“I believe so,” he replied.

When asked about the missing video, and given the chance to clarify whether or not it existed at all or was simply redacted upon its public release, Tonelli once again deferred comment to the city law director and prosecutor.

Two suspects, a 19-year-old from Berea and a 20-year-old from Cleveland, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their names were redacted from the police report that was released on Tuesday.

The drivers of the two other cars were a 37-year-old North Bloomfield man and an 89-year-old Chagrin Falls man who were both taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, SPD said.

Tonelli said the department, at the request of the law director and prosecutor, had not yet had much contact with the victim’s family.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.