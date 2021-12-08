2 Strong 4 Bullies
Southwest General, to help with increased COVID-19 hospitalizations, restricts visitation at facilities

Southwest General announced this on Tuesday.
New visitor restrictions due to COVID-19.
New visitor restrictions due to COVID-19.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Southwest General has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at their facilities, which is why they decided to limit the amount of visitors through their doors.

Effective December 7, the following changes were made as the health center as they enter “Orange Level”:

COVID-19 Positive Patients

  • Hospitalized Patients: No visitors (compassionate visits only)
  • Appointments and Procedures: No visitors (compassionate visits only)
  • Emergency Department: No visitors (compassionate visits only)
  • Prenatal Appointments: No visitors (compassionate visits only)
  • Maternity Services (Labor and Delivery): Two visitors per day (same visitors age 18+)
  • Inpatient Behavioral Health Services (Oakview and Geriatric Units): No visitors (compassionate visits only)

COVID-19 Negative Patients

  • Hospitalized Patients: One designated visitor per day (age 18+)
  • Appointments and Procedures: No visitors, unless:
  • Special assistance is required
  • Patients will be sedated
  • Provider has asked the patient to bring an adult
  • Emergency Department: One visitor (age 18+)
  • Prenatal Appointments: One visitor (age 18+)
  • Maternity Services (Labor and Delivery): Two visitors per day (same visitors age 18+)
  • Inpatient Behavioral Health Services (Oakview and Geriatric Units): Two visitors per day (age 18+)

Surgical Services

  • All non-essential, elective surgical procedures requiring an inpatient bed will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. The review of procedures may result in rescheduling of elective procedures that require an inpatient stay.
  • Emergency, outpatient and other essential surgeries will continue.
  • Support visitor will be asked to remain in the Waiting Area.
  • Our ambulatory surgery centers (the Surgery Center of Southwest General and Big Creek Surgery Center) will remain open with no change in service.

