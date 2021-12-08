2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County gas station robbery suspect surrenders to police

Joseph Ropos (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for robbing a Circle K Gas Station in November, turned himself into Akron police Tuesday evening.

Akron police said Joseph Ropos, 25, robbed the Circle K in the 1800 block of Newton Street on Nov. 2.

Officers said Ropos was quickly identified as a suspect.

Officers added during the investigation they executed a search warrant at a home on Pondview Avenue, several blocks from the Circle K, and found the knife believed to have been used in the crime.

Ropos is charged with aggravated robbery and parole violation.

