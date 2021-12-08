SWAT team arrests man barricaded inside Summit County home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old fugitive was taken into custody Tuesday morning after barricading himself inside a home in the 90 block of E. Ido Avenue in Akron.

U.S. Marshals said Anthony Cunningham was wanted for a theft and breaking and entering from Nov. 19.

Cunningham was tracked down at the home, but then refused to leave a second floor bedroom, said U.S. Marshals.

He also allegedly threatened to shoot a police officer and harm himself.

SWAT officers were called to the home and Cunningham surrendered about an hour later.

Cunningham is charged with breaking and entering and theft.

