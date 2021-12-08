2 Strong 4 Bullies
SWAT team arrests man barricaded inside Summit County home

Anthony Cunningham (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old fugitive was taken into custody Tuesday morning after barricading himself inside a home in the 90 block of E. Ido Avenue in Akron.

U.S. Marshals said Anthony Cunningham was wanted for a theft and breaking and entering from Nov. 19.

Cunningham was tracked down at the home, but then refused to leave a second floor bedroom, said U.S. Marshals.

He also allegedly threatened to shoot a police officer and harm himself.

SWAT officers were called to the home and Cunningham surrendered about an hour later.

Cunningham is charged with breaking and entering and theft.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

