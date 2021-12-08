2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teachers at Euclid City Schools rally after failed contract negotiations

By Kristin Mazur
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Teacher’s Association plans to hold a rally Wednesday night after working without a contract for more than 100 days.

“We have not made significant progress,” said Josh Stephens, a teacher at Euclid City Schools.

Stephens told 19 News the ETA doesn’t want to strike but maybe more of a possibility after over nine straight months of failed contract negotiations with the district’s school board.

Last month, members of the ETA voted to allow the authorization of a 10-day strike.

“We are working very diligently to avoid a strike, as that is the least positive outcome that we could possibly have,” Stephens said.

Stephens said that without a contract, teachers at Euclid City Schools should be operating under the former contract, but that isn’t the case.

That contract is not being followed precisely either, given that teachers in the district are not being given experience pay raises that they should have received,” he said.

But, when it comes to agreeing on a new contract, Stephens said the biggest push isn’t for more money.

“The board seeks the power to arbitrarily reassign teachers to different classrooms or different teaching assignments at any point in the school year for any reason. We feel this to be a significant negative disruption the student learning,” Stephens said.

Members of the district’s school board have not been able to say much at the moment but told 19 News last month they remained hopeful an agreement isn’t far off.

“The hope is that we have a contract that is fair to all parties,” Donna Sudar, president of the school board, previously told us.

