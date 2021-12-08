Vehicle nearly plummets onto highway after fatal crash on overpass

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A person died in a downtown Cleveland crash involving a vehicle that nearly plummeted from an overpass onto the interstate below on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Crews responded to the East 22nd Street bridge over I-90 at approximately 12:30 p.m. for the incident.

The vehicle that was involved crashed into the safety fencing and hung partially over the roadway below until it was safely removed.

The identity of the victim who died has not yet been publicly released.

This is a developing story and the crash remains under investigation.

