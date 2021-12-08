Vote for your favorite Christmas parking meter in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Visitors to downtown Cuyahoga Falls are asked to vote for their favorite parking meter this holiday season.

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters said the event is called “Parking Meters on Parade.”

The parking meters are covered, because parking is free until Christmas.

Click here to vote for your favorite.

