Vote for your favorite Christmas parking meter in Cuyahoga Falls

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Visitors to downtown Cuyahoga Falls are asked to vote for their favorite parking meter this holiday season.

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters said the event is called “Parking Meters on Parade.”

The parking meters are covered, because parking is free until Christmas.

Click here to vote for your favorite.

