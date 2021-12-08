2 Strong 4 Bullies
Westlake police increasing patrols in neighborhoods

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Thieves stole items from multiple unlocked vehicles Tuesday evening and even stole one car.

Westlake police said the stolen car had the keys inside the unlocked vehicle and valuables were stolen out of unlocked cars.

Police are encouraging residents to always lock their vehicles and remove keys and items from the car.

On Tuesday, thieves hit the streets of Wakefield, Balmoral, Bassett, Laughlin Lane, Settlers Reserve and Graystone.

Due to the recent crime spree, Westlake police said they will be increasing patrols at night.

Officers are also asking residents to call 911 if they see suspicious activity or vehicles.

