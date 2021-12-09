19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain and strong winds expected Friday night and Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather team has issued an ALERT DAY for Friday night and Saturday for the threat of strong winds and periods of heavy rain.

The main concern will be wind gusts over 40 MPH, and over 50 MPH along the lakeshore.

Wind gusts over 40 MPH expected Saturday (WOIO)

Here is the timeline:

By late Friday widespread rain arrives as a cold front passes overnight. Many areas could see up to 1″ of rain.

Rain moves in late Friday night, with isolated thunder. (WOIO)

An isolated thunderstorms south of CLE will be possible. Strong winds will be the main threat for any storm we see.

When the front pushes through by Saturday morning, winds will become strong through the day.

The entire area will see wind gusts over 40 MPH through the day Saturday. The strongest winds will be when the front passes through in the morning Saturday, and again through the afternoon.

The lakeshore could see winds over 50 MPH.

Impacts from this system include power outages from strong wind gusts and damage to trees/powerlines. Holiday decorations should once again be secured. There is a small risk for flooding with pockets of heavy rain Friday night.

The rain will quickly end by Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday will start near 60 before dropping through the afternoon.

Winds will calm down by Saturday night.

Stay tuned for new data on this system.

