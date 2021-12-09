2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 First Alert Weather Day: Rain and strong winds expected Friday night and Saturday

Rain and strong winds expected Friday night and Saturday
Rain and strong winds expected Friday night and Saturday(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert Weather team has issued an ALERT DAY for Friday night and Saturday for the threat of strong winds and periods of heavy rain.

The main concern will be wind gusts over 40 MPH, and over 50 MPH along the lakeshore.

Wind gusts over 40 MPH expected Saturday
Wind gusts over 40 MPH expected Saturday(WOIO)

Here is the timeline:

By late Friday widespread rain arrives as a cold front passes overnight. Many areas could see up to 1″ of rain.

Rain moves in late Friday night, with isolated thunder.
Rain moves in late Friday night, with isolated thunder.(WOIO)

An isolated thunderstorms south of CLE will be possible. Strong winds will be the main threat for any storm we see.

When the front pushes through by Saturday morning, winds will become strong through the day.

The entire area will see wind gusts over 40 MPH through the day Saturday. The strongest winds will be when the front passes through in the morning Saturday, and again through the afternoon.

The lakeshore could see winds over 50 MPH.

Impacts from this system include power outages from strong wind gusts and damage to trees/powerlines. Holiday decorations should once again be secured. There is a small risk for flooding with pockets of heavy rain Friday night.

The rain will quickly end by Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday will start near 60 before dropping through the afternoon.

Winds will calm down by Saturday night.

Stay tuned for new data on this system.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Lake snow overnight, followed by a spring-like pattern for the weekend
Northeast Ohio weather: Lake snow overnight, followed by a spring-like pattern for the weekend
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Gradual warming the next few days
Northeast Ohio Weather: Gradually warming up through the week
Northeast Ohio Weather: Gradually warming up through the week
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 12/6/2021