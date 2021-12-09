2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms and damaging winds on Saturday morning; 60 mph wind gusts possible

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:19 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s felt like December most of the week, but a very Spring-like system will arrive late Friday night into Saturday, ushering in a much warmer air mass.

Unfortunately, as is often the case with Winter and Spring warm-ups, the warmer temperatures will be accompanied by rain and thunderstorms.

Rain showers will move in Friday evening, closer to 8:00 PM or so.

The strongest storms will be from 3:00 AM to 9:00 AM Saturday.

Some storms may produce damaging winds and heavy rain, which may lead to localized flooding.

Have a way to get your warnings while you are sleeping, should we see any issued.

The most widespread storms will move out by mid-to-late morning, but gusty winds will linger all day.

Winds may gust upwards of 50 to 60 mph on Saturday, especially along the lakeshore.

Secure anything light or loose in your yard.

Be sure your mobile devices are charged on Saturday, should you lose power.

Winds will stay pretty high through the night, but they should relax a bit by morning, and Sunday will not be as windy.

Sunday will, however, be cooler than Saturday.

Expect highs in the low 40s to round out the weekend.

Another warming trend arrives next week.

