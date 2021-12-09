19-year-old driver facing charges for deadly chase with Solon police in stolen car, police say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Berea man is now charged in connection with the fatal accident caused by fleeing from Solon police officers, police said.

Jaymarlon Hayes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Solon police said additional charges are possible.

According to Solon police, Hayes was driving a car which had been stolen at gunpoint in Cleveland on Dec. 2.

On Dec. 3, an officer spotted the stolen car and tried to stop Hayes around 2:30 p.m. on Solon Road near Erico Drive.

Hayes allegedly refused to pull over and continued into Bentleyville and Chagrin Falls.

The officer terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the blue Ford Fusion.

Hayes then allegedly returned to Solon after being pursued by a neighboring police agency.

He lost control westbound on Solon Road when he ran over Stop Sticks and crashed into two other vehicles, police said.

An 85-year-old Bainbridge Township woman was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She later died from her injuries.

The drivers of the other two vehicles, an 89-year-old Bainbridge Township man and a 37-year-old North Bloomfield, Ohio man, were treated at local hospitals for their injuries.

Hayes remains hospitalized and is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 28.

His passenger, a 20-year-old Cleveland man, is hospitalized in stable condition. Solon police said he will be charged once he is medically cleared for release.

