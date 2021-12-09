2 Strong 4 Bullies
$1M bond for man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field

Lexx Zaveir Meeks (Source: East Cleveland police)
Lexx Zaveir Meeks (Source: East Cleveland police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman and dumping her in a field earlier this week appeared in East Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning.

The judge ordered Lexx Zaeir Meeks held on a $1 million bond.

His attorney also asked for a psychiatric evaluation.

A person walking their dog found the body of Kalyn Moore around 9:30 a.m. Monday in Hawley Park.

Kalyn Moore was found murdered in East Cleveland on Dec. 6, 2021.
Kalyn Moore was found murdered in East Cleveland on Dec. 6, 2021.

Meeks was out on probation at the time of the murder, according to Cuyahoga County court records.

On Dec. 14, 2020, Meeks was convicted of attempted felonious assault and sentenced to two years probation.

