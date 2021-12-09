57-year-old man fatally shot in Canton, police say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway for a 57-year-old man who was found shot Wednesday afternoon in Canton.

According to a Canton police news release, officers responded around 12:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of Diana Pl NW and found the victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim’s identity will be released by Canton police pending family notification.

Contact Canton police at 330-649-5800 if you have information about this fatal shooting.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

