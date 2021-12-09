2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bullets, knife found during Bedford Heights middle school lockdown

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Heskett Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after receiving a report that a student displayed a gun after school on Tuesday and off school property, Bedford City School District confirmed.

Superintendent Andrea Celico said school leaders immediately contacted Bedford Heights Police on the morning of Dec. 8.

Once school leaders received the report of the possibility of a student possessing a gun, an investigation and search were conducted by school security staff and the Bedford Heights Police, according to Celico.

Celico confirmed that the search resulted in the confiscation of a couple of bullets.

As that investigation was being conducted, school leaders received another report that a student had a knife, Celico stated, and a small knife was found.

The students who were involved with displaying the gun on Tuesday were removed from the school on Wednesday, Celico said.

According to Celico, Bedford Heights Police are handling both of those criminal matters, but those students will also face school discipline.

Heskett Middle School will be open on Thursday, Celico said, but will have police officers and additional school security officers at the school out of an abundance of caution.

“We are in the process of determining what security enhancements will be implemented at Heskett,” Celico said. “Please know that all students and staff are safe.”

