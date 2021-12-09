Car crash into apartment complex forces renters out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Three months after a car crashed into the first-floor bedroom window of her apartment April Worthy has been told that she has just three weeks to vacate the property so repairs can be made.

Worthy and her three children live at the Westfield Garden complex in Elyria, just off of Route 57. When she came home a few days ago, she found a letter explaining that she would have to leave the apartment by the end of the year or face a possible eviction process.

“I started crying because I was like, what was I doing so wrong for them people to feel like they can just throw me and my kids out like this,” she said.

Windsor Realty and Management of Westlake, the operator of the property, said they have asked, for the past few months, Worthy to work with her renter’s insurer to come up with a plan for her to re-locate so the repairs can be made.

Windsor Realty said they have been patient, but now that winter is here, it is no longer safe for the family to live in the apartment, specifically because the furnace was damaged when the car went through the window.

Worthy, however, said her renter’s insurance does not cover a stay at a hotel and believes that the insurance company for Windsor Realty should pay for her to stay in a hotel while the damage is repaired.

Worthy initially believed the easiest solution was for her to move to another unit in the complex while the repairs were being done.

The realty company, however, shot down that request after the owner showed up at the apartment to examine the damage and said he believed the apartment was not being taken care of and was what he considered filthy.

“You have kids; sometimes certain things are out of place, but filthy, no, my house is not filthy,” Worthy said.

Worthy said she is looking for an attorney to help her stay in her apartment.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.