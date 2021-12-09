2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Car crash into apartment complex forces renters out

By Brian Duffy
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Three months after a car crashed into the first-floor bedroom window of her apartment April Worthy has been told that she has just three weeks to vacate the property so repairs can be made.

Worthy and her three children live at the Westfield Garden complex in Elyria, just off of Route 57. When she came home a few days ago, she found a letter explaining that she would have to leave the apartment by the end of the year or face a possible eviction process.

“I started crying because I was like, what was I doing so wrong for them people to feel like they can just throw me and my kids out like this,” she said.

Windsor Realty and Management of Westlake, the operator of the property, said they have asked, for the past few months, Worthy to work with her renter’s insurer to come up with a plan for her to re-locate so the repairs can be made.

Windsor Realty said they have been patient, but now that winter is here, it is no longer safe for the family to live in the apartment, specifically because the furnace was damaged when the car went through the window.

Worthy, however, said her renter’s insurance does not cover a stay at a hotel and believes that the insurance company for Windsor Realty should pay for her to stay in a hotel while the damage is repaired.

Worthy initially believed the easiest solution was for her to move to another unit in the complex while the repairs were being done.

The realty company, however, shot down that request after the owner showed up at the apartment to examine the damage and said he believed the apartment was not being taken care of and was what he considered filthy.

“You have kids; sometimes certain things are out of place, but filthy, no, my house is not filthy,” Worthy said.

Worthy said she is looking for an attorney to help her stay in her apartment.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Jaymarlon Hayes (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
19-year-old driver facing charges for deadly chase with Solon police in stolen car, police say
Northeast Ohioans host rally in support of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act
Northeast Ohioans host rally in support of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act
Car crash into apartment complex forces renters out
Car crash into apartment complex forces renters out
MetroHealth is holding a vaccine clinic to deal with flu season and Covid-19 at the same time
MetroHealth is holding a vaccine clinic to deal with flu season and Covid-19 at the same time