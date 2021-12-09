Cleveland fire crews battle blaze in North Broadway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire crews are battling a blaze at in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood.

According to a fire department tweet, a vacant industrial building is burning in the area of East 65th Street and Hoppensack Avenue.

The fire department described the building as well involved, and said they are calling for additional crews to help extinguish the flames.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 2-Story Vacant Industrial Building at E.65/Hoppensack in 2nd Battalion. Well involved. Exterior (defensive) attack for now. Chief has called for additional ladder company. Crews are working… pic.twitter.com/26p50rMlFh — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) December 9, 2021

