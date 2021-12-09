2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland fire crews battle blaze in North Broadway neighborhood

Cleveland fire crews battle blaze in North Broadway neighborhood
Cleveland fire crews battle blaze in North Broadway neighborhood(Source: Cleveland Division of Fire)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire crews are battling a blaze at in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood.

According to a fire department tweet, a vacant industrial building is burning in the area of East 65th Street and Hoppensack Avenue.

The fire department described the building as well involved, and said they are calling for additional crews to help extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Investigators clean up the scene at a fire station after two people rushed there for help after...
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
57-year-old man fatally shot in Canton, police say (Source: Canton Police Department)
57-year-old man fatally shot in Canton, police say
Wrong-way driver collides with semi-truck on I-90 E in Cleveland
Semi crash shuts down part of I-90 on Cleveland’s East Side
Wrong-way driver collides with semi-truck; I-90 East reopens after hours-long shut down