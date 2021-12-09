2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria emergency medical service worker charged with theft by deception

Several Elyria Police Department employees, including officers, contract COVID-19
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police Department Investigative Division arrested David M. Richards, an employee of Lifecare Ambulance Services, was charged with theft-by-deception, a felony of the 4th degree.

The investigation resulted from accusations against Richards for expensing unauthorized charges to Lifecare Ambulance Services, according to Elyria police.

Lifecare Ambulance Services is a private entity that provides emergency medical services for the city of Elyria.

The city of Elyria has been in contact with Lifecare and has been told that there will be no disruption in current services, according to police.

Richards was transported to the Lorain County Jail, where he will remain until posting bond or appearing in court.

The investigation is ongoing.

