Firefighters battle large garage fire in Mentor

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews are battling a large detached garage fire next to a home converted into apartments.

Fire started around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
It started around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the neighborhood across from the Newell Creek development.

Residents reported hearing a large boom before seeing flames.

Traffic is backed up on Center Street.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

