Firefighters battle large garage fire in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews are battling a large detached garage fire next to a home converted into apartments.

Fire started around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. ((Source: WOIO))

It started around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the neighborhood across from the Newell Creek development.

Residents reported hearing a large boom before seeing flames.

Traffic is backed up on Center Street.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

