Firefighters battle large garage fire in Mentor
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews are battling a large detached garage fire next to a home converted into apartments.
It started around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the neighborhood across from the Newell Creek development.
Residents reported hearing a large boom before seeing flames.
Traffic is backed up on Center Street.
At this time, there are no reports of any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
