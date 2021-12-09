FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, thunder, and damaging wind threat Friday night and Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The air mass is warming. Mostly cloudy sky today. High temperatures near 40 degrees. We will not drop much in temperature this evening. It’s a cloudy sky tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures near 50 degrees. Our top story, however, is the First Alert for Friday night and Saturday. Low pressure is developing today in Colorado. This will turn into a major storm and cause many issues across much of the country. A snowstorm on the colder side of this system and severe storms south and east of the track. The storm track will take it well west of Ohio Friday night. A surge of very warm air for the season builds in Friday night for us. There is a 100 percent chance of rain Friday night. The heaviest rain falls after midnight. There could some embedded thunder as well. Temperatures rise into the 60s. A strong south wind will be very gusty, especially if storms develop. The cold front comes through sometime on Saturday. Many will be in the 60s Saturday morning. Temperatures fall through the 50s behind the front. The strongest winds will be Saturday afternoon with gusts over 50 mph at times out of the west. These gusts have a good potential of causing some damage.

