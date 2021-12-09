Florida woman arrested for murder of man who was found shot to death in Cuyahoga Valley National Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal agents took a woman into custody in Florida for the murder of a man who was found dead in a national park in Northeast Ohio.

The FBI and multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies announced on Thursday that 31-year-old Chelsea Perkins, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested and charged with the murder of Matthew John Dunmire.

According to investigators, Dunmire was discovered suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to his head near the “Terra Vista Cemetery” in Cuyahoga Valley National Park on March 9, 2021.

A joint investigation between local and federal agencies led to the identification of Perkins as a suspect. She was arrested on Thursday morning at her Florida home.

Perkins is expected to make her initial appearance in a Florida federal court.

