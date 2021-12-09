2 Strong 4 Bullies
Goodwill employee arrested for making terroristic threats, inducing panic

Giovanni Stanley (Source: Canton police)
Giovanni Stanley (Source: Canton police)((Source: Canton police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Goodwill employee is now facing criminal charges for allegedly making threats towards Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio (GIGCECO).

Giovanni Stanley, of Canton, is charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

Stanley was taken into custody on Dec. 9.

Canton police said on Dec. 7 Stanley sent to e-mails to the Canton store he worked at on Atlantic Blvd. and threatened to “shoot up” the store.

He then also allegedly called a second Goodwill store and threatened violence.

“We are relieved to have resolution to this very difficult incident,” explained President and CEO Anne Richards. “We are incredibly grateful to our local law enforcement who moved quickly to investigate these threats and ultimately make an arrest. Our agency, our staff and the community are so thankful for their persistence.”

Due to the threats, the company closed their stores and donation centers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stark County stores and donation centers remained closed Thursday.

All stores and donation centers, except the Atlanic Blvd. store in Canton, will re-open Friday.

Stanley was hired in Sept. 2021 and worked as a donations processor.

