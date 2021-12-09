2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lakewood saw increased number of carjackings in 2021

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s one of the most terrifying things someone can experience, being violently forced out of your car.

Just a few weeks ago 19 News reported on a carjacking spree in Lakewood. There were two carjackings and one attempted carjacking all in just about an hour.

19 Investigates dug into the numbers and found in 2021 police responded to the most carjackings the city has seen in years.

“The one man came up behind me and pushed me to the ground,” a carjacking victim told a 911 dispatcher.

“Did they have a weapon?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yeah, he had a gun that he pressed into my stomach, and he just kept saying where are the keys,” the victim said.

Every 36 seconds a car is stolen in the United States.

“My neighbor just got mugged outside of our house,” a caller told 911. “He was mugged by…”

“Was there a weapon involved?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, there was a gun,” the neighbor replied.

According to Lakewood police, in 2018 there were five carjackings. In 2019 that number went down to four, but in 2020 it doubled. So far, this year, carjackings are at an all-time high, with 10 in 2021.

Lakewood police said they believe the increase in carjackings is due largely to the pandemic and people being short on cash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

1 hospitalized, 3 firefighters injured from Canton house blaze
1 hospitalized, 3 firefighters injured from Canton house blaze (video)
1 hospitalized, 3 firefighters injured from Canton house blaze
1 hospitalized, 3 firefighters injured from Canton house blaze
Fallen sailor honored 30 years later through huge donation to VA
Fallen sailor honored 30 years later through huge donation to VA
Wrong-way driver collides with semi-truck on East Shoreway
Wrong-way driver collides with semi-truck on East Shoreway
Fallen sailor honored 30 years later through huge donation to VA
Fallen sailor honored 30 years later through huge donation to VA