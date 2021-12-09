Lakewood saw increased number of carjackings in 2021

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s one of the most terrifying things someone can experience, being violently forced out of your car.

Just a few weeks ago 19 News reported on a carjacking spree in Lakewood. There were two carjackings and one attempted carjacking all in just about an hour.

19 Investigates dug into the numbers and found in 2021 police responded to the most carjackings the city has seen in years.

“The one man came up behind me and pushed me to the ground,” a carjacking victim told a 911 dispatcher.

“Did they have a weapon?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yeah, he had a gun that he pressed into my stomach, and he just kept saying where are the keys,” the victim said.

Every 36 seconds a car is stolen in the United States.

“My neighbor just got mugged outside of our house,” a caller told 911. “He was mugged by…”

“Was there a weapon involved?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, there was a gun,” the neighbor replied.

According to Lakewood police, in 2018 there were five carjackings. In 2019 that number went down to four, but in 2020 it doubled. So far, this year, carjackings are at an all-time high, with 10 in 2021.

Lakewood police said they believe the increase in carjackings is due largely to the pandemic and people being short on cash.

