Man arrested for death of woman found in East Cleveland field

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man has been arrested and charged for the murder of 28-year-old Kalyn K. Moore of East Cleveland who was found dead in a field Monday.

East Cleveland Police arrested Lexx Zaveir Meeks

Moore was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Chief Scott Gardner, a person walking their dog in the area of Terrace Road and Hastings Avenue spotted her body around 9:30 a.m.

