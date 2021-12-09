2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man arrested for death of woman found in East Cleveland field

Lexx Zaveir Meeks
Lexx Zaveir Meeks(East Cleveland PD)
By Brian Koster
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man has been arrested and charged for the murder of 28-year-old Kalyn K. Moore of East Cleveland who was found dead in a field Monday.

East Cleveland Police arrested Lexx Zaveir Meeks

Moore was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Chief Scott Gardner, a person walking their dog in the area of Terrace Road and Hastings Avenue spotted her body around 9:30 a.m.

