Man killed, woman left in critical condition following head-on crash in Lake County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Lake County are investigating the circumstances that led up to a deadly head-on crash that occurred late Wednesday night.

According to Madison Township police, officers and fire responders arrived to the two-car head-on crash on North Ridge Road shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Crash investigators learned that 66-year-old William McFadden, of Madison, was driving west in a 2001 Dodge van. A 21-year-old Geneva woman was driving east in a 2014 Mazda when both cars collided.

Both McFadden and the female driver in the other vehicle were entrapped in their cars. They were eventually extricated and transported to Northeast Ohio hospitals for treatment.

McFadden was flown via helicopter to a trauma center, but he later died from his injuries.

Madison Township police said the female driver of the Mazda was last reported to be in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for nearly five hours while crash reconstructionists investigated the scene.

Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.