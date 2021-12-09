Man robs First National Bank in Fairlawn

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - On Dec. 8, at 3:30 p.m., Fairlawn dispatch received an alarm for a bank robbery at First National Bank on W. Market Street.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect once on the scene.

Bank employees reported that the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money, according to Fairlawn Police.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene without incident.

The suspect is described as a white male in their 30s or 40s, wearing a gray sweatshirt and a Nike hat, according to police.

Officers conducted a canvas of the area and detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation.

Call Fairlawn Police at 330-670-4310 if you have any information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.