Man unsuccessfully tries to rob 2 Summit County dollar stores

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police believe the same man tried to rob two dollar stores Wednesday afternoon by passing a note to the cashiers.

Akron robbery suspect ((Source: Akron police))

The first attempted robbery happened at the Family Dollar at 19 N. Arlington Street just before 2 p.m.

Akron police said the suspect left the store without getting any money.

According to officers, the suspect then went to the Dollar General in the 700 block of S. Arlington Street around 4:50 p.m.

The cashier refused to hand over the money and the suspect left.

He is described as a Black man, wearing a mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.