Medical examiner identifies woman killed in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the 22-year-old woman who was killed Tuesday in a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

Authorities said Taylor Sweney, of Cleveland, died at University Hospitals after being shot in the chest.

Cleveland police said a 36-year-old man was also injured in the deadly shooting; he suffered a gunshot injury to the back.

A third person, who Cleveland police said is a 29-year-old man, drove the victims to Cleveland Fire Station 31 at East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue for help after shots were fired in the area of East 149th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

A fire station window was broken in an attempt to gain attention from firefighters inside.

2 people rush to Cleveland fire station for help after being shot nearby (Dan Stamness/WOIO)

During the course of the investigation, police said they learned the 36-year-old was parked in a driveway on East 149th Street before the shooting. The woman joined two other males in the vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Cleveland police said an unknown person shot several times into the vehicle.

At least five bullet holes were seen on the victim’s car.

Bullet holes pierced the car and hit the man and woman inside. (Dan Stamness/WOIO)

Police said there are no arrests, and a $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that will help in the case.

