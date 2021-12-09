2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Medical examiner identifies woman killed in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

Investigators clean up the scene at a fire station after two people rushed there for help after...
Investigators clean up the scene at a fire station after two people rushed there for help after getting shot blocks away.(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Steph Krane
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the 22-year-old woman who was killed Tuesday in a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

Authorities said Taylor Sweney, of Cleveland, died at University Hospitals after being shot in the chest.

2 people rush to Cleveland fire station for help after being shot nearby

Cleveland police said a 36-year-old man was also injured in the deadly shooting; he suffered a gunshot injury to the back.

A third person, who Cleveland police said is a 29-year-old man, drove the victims to Cleveland Fire Station 31 at East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue for help after shots were fired in the area of East 149th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

A fire station window was broken in an attempt to gain attention from firefighters inside.

2 people rush to Cleveland fire station for help after being shot nearby
2 people rush to Cleveland fire station for help after being shot nearby(Dan Stamness/WOIO)

During the course of the investigation, police said they learned the 36-year-old was parked in a driveway on East 149th Street before the shooting. The woman joined two other males in the vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Cleveland police said an unknown person shot several times into the vehicle.

At least five bullet holes were seen on the victim’s car.

Bullet holes pierced the car and hit the man and woman inside.
Bullet holes pierced the car and hit the man and woman inside. (Dan Stamness/WOIO)

Police said there are no arrests, and a $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that will help in the case.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Cleveland fire crews battle blaze in North Broadway neighborhood
Cleveland fire crews battle blaze in North Broadway neighborhood
57-year-old man fatally shot in Canton, police say (Source: Canton Police Department)
57-year-old man fatally shot in Canton, police say
Wrong-way driver collides with semi-truck on I-90 E in Cleveland
Semi crash shuts down part of I-90 on Cleveland’s East Side
Wrong-way driver collides with semi-truck; I-90 East reopens after hours-long shut down