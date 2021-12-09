MetroHealth holds flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The holidays are upon us, which means more gatherings and social events.

This is why South Euclid resident Theva Knight said she’s not playing around when it comes to the new variant and she made an appointment with Metro Health.

“Although I live alone, I go to the gym still, and I wanna protect myself,” she said.

Virginia Cook also got her booster shot, so she’s ready to socialize on Christmas.

“So I called, and they said we can get you in this week, if not you have to wait, so I said get me in, and I did it,” Cook said.

Pharmacist Brian Doss told 19 News that MetroHealth would run this free COVID-19, booster, and flu vaccination clinic in Maple Heights for the next three Thursdays on Dec. 16, 23, and 30.

“So there are variants, and we are two years into giving vaccines and treating for this virus. I just encourage everyone to receive the vaccine so that you are protecting yourself and your family,” he said.

The free clinic is located on Northfield Road in Maple Heights with lots of parking.

Many bus lines also run through the area.

To sign up, click here to visit the MetroHealth website or call 216-778-6100.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.