Northeast Ohioans host rally in support of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carrie Kubicki’s says her family is drowning in medical bills after her father got sick with a blood infection.

“He hasn’t been able to work because he can’t move, and now my entire family has to work together to be one family unit,” said Kubicki.

The Oberlin native says she believes President Biden’s Build Back Better Act would help her family stay afloat financially.

She was among the people who rallied on Thursday to show their support for the bill.

The multi-billion-dollar bill aims to reduce the cost of child and health care drastically.

The bill would fund things like universal pre-school and put a price cap on the cost of insulin.

“My mom wouldn’t have to work over 70 hours a week just to pay for prescription drugs,” said Kubicki.

The Build Back Better Act has already been passed in the U.S. House, but it still needs to be passed in the Senate, so Kubicki and others rallied outside of Ohio Senator Rob Portman’s office to encourage him to pass the bill.

“Pass the Build Back Better Act, it’s not just about his family, it’s about hundreds of thousands of people who could be helped,” said Kubicki.

Opponents of the bill are concerned that it cost too much money.

Kubicki insists the money will be worth it.

