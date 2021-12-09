2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio health officials discuss latest COVID-19 information as more becomes known about omicron variant

(WDBJ)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health will speak on Thursday morning about the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by several family physicians and health experts for 11 a.m. remarks.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were at least 40 people in the United States who were infected with the newest COVID-19 variant, but no cases have yet been reported in Ohio.

CDC chief: US omicron cases appear mostly mild so far

The Ohio Department of Health said on Wednesday that 27,011 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,752,508 cases since the start of the pandemic.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high...
Expert: US will 'light up' with more COVID cases
Dr. John Witcher
Mississippi doctor fired for attempting to prescribe patients ivermectin
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,707 new COVID-19 cases, additional 395 hospitalizations
Officials are keeping a close eye on the omicron variant, now detected in at least 19 states....
New COVID cases rise after Thanksgiving as scientists rush to study omicron