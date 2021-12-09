Ohio health officials discuss latest COVID-19 information as more becomes known about omicron variant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health will speak on Thursday morning about the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by several family physicians and health experts for 11 a.m. remarks.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were at least 40 people in the United States who were infected with the newest COVID-19 variant, but no cases have yet been reported in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health said on Wednesday that 27,011 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,752,508 cases since the start of the pandemic.

