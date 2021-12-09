Ohio passes sports gambling bill, now heads to Governor’s desk for approval

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Senate and House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed House Bill 29, which would set the stage for sports gambling to be legal in the state.

The Senate approved the bill 31-1 before the house passed it 72-12. The bill now heads to the desk of the Governor where it is expected to pass.

The Senate votes in favor of the House Bill 29 conference committee report to legalize sports betting in Ohio. The bill now heads to the Governor for consideration. — Ohio Senate GOP (@OhioSenateGOP) December 8, 2021

Below is how sports gambling would work under the bill:

The bill covers three distinct gaming levels, each lasting for five years:

Type A , the mobile app license

Type B , brick and mortar operators

Type C, kiosks and certain lottery retail agents, includes certain businesses that hold a specific liquor permit

The Ohio Casino Control Commission will be the main regulatory agency overseeing the program, with the Ohio Lottery Commission having a role with kiosks operating in a lottery retail space.

The state hopes it would launch sometime in 2022, with a January 1, 2023 date set as the latest it would start.

