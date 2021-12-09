Ohio passes sports gambling bill, now heads to Governor’s desk for approval
This would set the stage for mobile sports gambling to be legalized by January of 2023 at the latest.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Senate and House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed House Bill 29, which would set the stage for sports gambling to be legal in the state.
The Senate approved the bill 31-1 before the house passed it 72-12. The bill now heads to the desk of the Governor where it is expected to pass.
Below is how sports gambling would work under the bill:
The bill covers three distinct gaming levels, each lasting for five years:
- Type A, the mobile app license
- Type B, brick and mortar operators
- Type C, kiosks and certain lottery retail agents, includes certain businesses that hold a specific liquor permit
The Ohio Casino Control Commission will be the main regulatory agency overseeing the program, with the Ohio Lottery Commission having a role with kiosks operating in a lottery retail space.
The state hopes it would launch sometime in 2022, with a January 1, 2023 date set as the latest it would start.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.