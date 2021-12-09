Semi-truck crash shuts down part of I-90 on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-90 from E. 152nd Street to E. 185th Street, according to OHGO.com.

A 19 News photographer learned on the crash scene that there was a collision involving a semi-truck and smaller vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

Cleveland EMS confirms one person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Our photographer said crews have cleared a mess of diesel oil that covered the roadway following the crash.

Semi crash shuts down part of I-90 on Cleveland’s East Side (Source: WOIO)

Authorities on scene include the Cleveland Division of Fire, Cleveland Division of Police, Accident Investigation Unit and Cleveland EMS.

Traffic cameras show no backup as of 4:50 a.m. Thursday. We’ll let you know if that changes.

