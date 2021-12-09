Semi-truck crash shuts down part of I-90 on Cleveland’s East Side

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Semi crash shuts down part of I-90 on Cleveland’s East Side
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the eastbound lanes of I-90 from E. 152nd Street to E. 185th Street, according to OHGO.com.

A 19 News photographer learned on the crash scene that there was a collision involving a semi-truck and smaller vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Thursday.

Cleveland EMS confirms one person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Our photographer said crews have cleared a mess of diesel oil that covered the roadway following the crash.

Authorities on scene include the Cleveland Division of Fire, Cleveland Division of Police, Accident Investigation Unit and Cleveland EMS.

Traffic cameras show no backup as of 4:50 a.m. Thursday. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Stick with 19 News for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

