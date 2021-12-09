Skip to content
2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
News
Live
First Alert Weather
Cleveland Comeback
Vaccine
The Next 400
Sports
Seen On TV
About Us
Search
Home
Watch Live
Vaccine
Big Bad B Movie
Seen On
Contests
CMSD on CW43
Deals
See It, Snap It, Send It
News
19 News Investigative Unit
Unidentified
Scam Squad
Crime
400 Years: The Vestiges of Slavery in Cleveland
COVID & The Classroom
Cleveland Comeback
First Alert Weather
Radar
Closings
First Alert Science School
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Overtime
Cleveland Browns
Operation Orange
Tailgate 19
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Guardians
Health
Bridging the Great Health Divide
Vaccine
Health Updates
Go Red
Breast Cancer
Spot The Signs Opioid Crisis
Food
Cleveland Cooks
Taste Buds
Community
Share Your Holidays
CW 43 Focus
See It, Snap It, Send It
Cleveland Now
CLE Weekend
Programming Schedule
Big Bad B-Movie Show
Cribbs in the CLE
CW43 Cleveland
About Us
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Telemundo CLE
One of the largest Hispanic markets in the country without a local Telemundo Network affiliate will not have to wait much longer.
((Source: WOIO))
By
Gray Media
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
Latest News
Burke Lakefront Airport’s only air shuttle to suspend service after Dec. 16
Medina welcomes Chick-Fil-A; fast-food joint brings hope for economy boost
Looking for the cheapest gas in Northeast Ohio? Try Ashtabula, AAA figures show
Forget shipping delay stress and support Northeast Ohio businesses this holiday season