2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

1 hospitalized, 3 firefighters injured from Canton house blaze (video)

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Aerial footage from Canton Fire captures the harrowing house fire that sent a civilian to the hospital and injured three firefighters on Dec. 9.

Canton Fire said the house is in the 1010 block of 5th Street SW.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of the upstairs bedroom window, according to CFD.

While attacking the blaze, the fire quickly spread to the attic, CFD said.

CFD said crews were able to get into the house for an interior and exterior attack on the flames that extinguished the blaze.

One civilian was taken to the hospital and three firefighters were evaluated for minor injuries, CFD confirmed.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Lakewood saw increased number of carjackings in 2021
Lakewood saw increased number of carjackings in 2021
A dispute over fixing the damage after a car smashed into an apartment complex has an Elyria...
Car crash into apartment complex forces renters out
Car crash into apartment complex forces renters out
Car crash into apartment complex forces renters out
MetroHealth is holding a vaccine clinic to deal with flu season and Covid-19 at the same time
MetroHealth is holding a vaccine clinic to deal with flu season and Covid-19 at the same time