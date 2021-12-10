1 hospitalized, 3 firefighters injured from Canton house blaze (video)

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Aerial footage from Canton Fire captures the harrowing house fire that sent a civilian to the hospital and injured three firefighters on Dec. 9.

Canton Fire said the house is in the 1010 block of 5th Street SW.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of the upstairs bedroom window, according to CFD.

While attacking the blaze, the fire quickly spread to the attic, CFD said.

CFD said crews were able to get into the house for an interior and exterior attack on the flames that extinguished the blaze.

One civilian was taken to the hospital and three firefighters were evaluated for minor injuries, CFD confirmed.

