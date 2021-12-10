2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old arrested in connection to death of 23-month-old, Lorain police say

13-year-old arrested in connection to death of 23-month-old, Lorain police say(Source: Gray News)
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police said a 13-year-old boy was arrested this week in connection to the death of a 23-month-old boy.

Lorain police were called out just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1600 block of East 30th Street.

According to a news release, officers found the 23-month-old unresponsive and being treated by emergency personnel.

Authorities took the 23-month-old to Mercy Hospital, where police said he died due to his injuries.

According to the release, the 13-year-old was initially missing from the home but was later located; police said he does not live there.

Lorain police said the 13-year-old was taken into custody and arrested.

His charges were not released by Lorain police.

This investigation remains active.

